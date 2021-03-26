ICAI announces CA intermediate 2021 result: Here's how to check old and new results online

ICAI CA intermediate result 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the ICAI CA intermediate result of both old and new courses on Friday (March 26). The CA intermediate exams were held in January this year.

The results can be checked at the official websites, icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

How to check the ICAI CA intermediate result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI

Step 2: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a printout for further references.

Students who register through mobile number or email on icaiexam.icai.org.will get their results emailed to them soon after the result declaration, as per the official notice.

Avilash Gaurav from Guwahati topped the old Intermediate (IPC) Examination with 63.86 per cent. He scored 447 marks out of the total 700. While, Girish Aswani from Ajmer topped the new course of Chartered Accountants (CA) intermediate exam with 86.13 per cent, scoring 689 out of 800 marks. He is followed by Naman Maheshwari with 79.13 per cent and Ayush Gupta with 79 per cent at second and third place, respectively.