Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released at ibps.in: Here's how to check

IBPS PO, MT Recruitment exam 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- ibps.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released at ibps.in: Here's how to check
IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer and Management Trainee recruitment exam admit card 2022 has been released. Candidates who have registered to appear for the IBPS PO, MT recruitment exam 2022 can now download their admit card from the official website-- ibps.in. 

The last date to download the IBPS PO, MT admit card 2022 is October 16. The duration of the examination will be one hour and will consist of three sections.

IBPS PO admit card 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website ibps.in
  • Click on the download main admit card link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII
  • Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit
  • The IBPS PO prelims admit card will appear on screen
  • Download and take a printout.

Read: RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Admit card out; how to download hall ticket, exam timing and other details

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.