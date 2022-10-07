IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 released at ibps.in: Here's how to check

IBPS PO Admit Card 2022 | Photo: PTI

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer and Management Trainee recruitment exam admit card 2022 has been released. Candidates who have registered to appear for the IBPS PO, MT recruitment exam 2022 can now download their admit card from the official website-- ibps.in.

The last date to download the IBPS PO, MT admit card 2022 is October 16. The duration of the examination will be one hour and will consist of three sections.

IBPS PO admit card 2022: How to download

Visit the official website ibps.in

Click on the download main admit card link for CRP-PO/MTs-XII

Key in your Registration No/ Roll No and date of birth and submit

The IBPS PO prelims admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

