RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Admit card out; how to download hall ticket, exam timing and other details

RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2022 admit card has been released at the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022 at the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC School Lecturer exam is scheduled to begin on October 11 and it will end on October 21. 

RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2022: Timings

The exam will be held in two shifts with the first shift being from 9.00 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be two papers; Paper 1 will have 150 marks and Paper II will have 300 marks.

RPSC admit card 2022: How to download 

  • Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on School Lecturer Admit Card link
  • Go to ‘Get Admit Card’ button and Enter Application No, Date Of Birth and submit
  • The RPSC School Lecturer admit card will appear on screen
  • Download and take a printout for future reference. 

