RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Admit card out; how to download hall ticket, exam timing and other details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for School Lecturer (School Education) Exam 2022 at the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC School Lecturer exam is scheduled to begin on October 11 and it will end on October 21.
RPSC School Lecturer Exam 2022: Timings
The exam will be held in two shifts with the first shift being from 9.00 am to 12 pm and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. There will be two papers; Paper 1 will have 150 marks and Paper II will have 300 marks.
RPSC admit card 2022: How to download
Read: AP ICET 2022 counselling schedule released at icet-sche.aptonline.in: All important details here