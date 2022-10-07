AP ICET 2022 counselling schedule released at icet-sche.aptonline.in: All important details here

AP ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling schedule has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. The AP ICET 2022 counselling registration is set to begin on October 9 and will end on October 12.

Candidates who belong to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. However, the counselling registration fee for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) category candidates is Rs 600.

The documents required at the time of the AP ICET 2022 counselling include the AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, academic transcript, caste certificate (if any), income certificate issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Children of Armed Personnel (CAP)/ National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ sports and games certificate (if any) and transfer certificate.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Steps to check

Visit the official website of AP ICET.

Click on the AP ICET counselling registration link.

Enter the required credentials - AP ICET 2022 roll number, password, and security pin.

Enter the necessary information, upload the documents, book the slot and pay the counselling fee.

Download the registration form and keep a copy for future needs.

