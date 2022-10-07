Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

AP ICET 2022 counselling schedule released at icet-sche.aptonline.in: All important details here

AP ICET 2022 counselling schedule has been declared by APSCHE at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 05:57 PM IST

AP ICET 2022 counselling schedule released at icet-sche.aptonline.in: All important details here
AP ICET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 counselling schedule has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on the official website-- icet-sche.aptonline.in. The AP ICET 2022 counselling registration is set to begin on October 9 and will end on October 12.

Candidates who belong to the General and Other Backward Caste (OBC) categories need to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 1200. However, the counselling registration fee for the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Caste (ST) category candidates is Rs 600.

The documents required at the time of the AP ICET 2022 counselling include the AP ICET rank card, AP ICET 2022 admit card, academic transcript, caste certificate (if any), income certificate issued by Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO), Physically Handicapped (PH)/ Children of Armed Personnel (CAP)/ National Cadet Corps (NCC)/ sports and games certificate (if any) and transfer certificate.

AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Steps to check

  • Visit the official website of AP ICET.
  • Click on the AP ICET counselling registration link.
  • Enter the required credentials - AP ICET 2022 roll number, password, and security pin.
  • Enter the necessary information, upload the documents, book the slot and pay the counselling fee.
  • Download the registration form and keep a copy for future needs.

Read: Telangana NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result declared: Here's how to check

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
LinkedIn study reveals which connections are better when searching for a job
Preksha Mehta to Sejal Sharma: Death by suicide in Indian showbiz
5 things you should keep in mind while making UPI payments
In pics: Meet stuntman Hasit Savani, who body-doubled Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Raimi Malek, and others
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Nobel peace prize 2022 awarded to Belarusian human rights advocate Ales Byalyatski
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.