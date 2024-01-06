Haryana Board 2024: BSEH 10th, 12th datesheet out at bseh.org.in, check here

BSEH 10th, 12th timetables have been released and is available on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana Board Exam 2024 datesheet has been released by the Board of School Education, Haryana. The BSEH 10th, 12th timetables have been released and is available on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

The dates for Regular, HOS Fresh, Re-appear, CTP, OCTP, Compartment, Additional, Improvement, and Mercy Chance are now available on the datesheets.

The Board has released the schedule, which states that the Class 10 (Secondary) exam will start on February 27 and run through March 26, 2024, while the Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exam will start on February 27 and run through April 2, 2024. There will only be one shift for the exam, will be conducted from 12 to 3 p.m.

Candidates who have a valid admit card with a scanned photo will be permitted to take the exam. Candidates should bring a pencil for map work and their log table.

Haryana Board Exam 2024 Datesheet: How to download