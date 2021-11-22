GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2021: Apply for 162 group C staff nurse posts at gmch.gov.in - Check eligibility, last date

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chandigarh is inviting applications for 162 staff nurse positions. The last date for submission of the application forms is December 27.

“Online applications are invited for filling up group C posts of Staff Nurse (nursing officer) in GMCH, sector 32, Chandigarh on a temporary basis, but likely to continue,” reads the job notice.

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates must have a diploma in general nursing and midwifery course or BSc nursing and registered as nurse and midwife with state nursing council are eligible to apply with the condition that they should have ICT skill course essentially required as mentioned in the job notice.

Age Limit: Candidates should be between 18 and 37 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Application Fee (non-refundable):

SC: Rs 500

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 1000

Ex-servicemen (EXM), PH (PwD): exempted

How to apply: The detailed notification is available on the official website gmch.gov.in and the website can be accessed by typing gnch.gov.in/jobs-and-training website gmch.gov.in/jobs-and-training.

Applications will be accepted online from November 15 to December 27, 2021, on the website.

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Selection process: The final merit list will be prepared only of those candidates who have qualified for both tests (part-1 and part-2) on the basis of marks obtained in Part-1 (70 marks) and Part 2 (30 marks). Thereafter, the candidates will be called for counselling as per the merit in the ratio of 1:3.

Selection will be on the basis of merit in the written test subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions and simply appearing in the written test does not give any right to the candidates for appointment. As such, candidates are advised to ensure that they fulfil the eligibility conditions for the post applied for. No interview will be conducted.

GMCH Chandigarh Recruitment 2021 Notification: gmch.gov.in