NEET UG 2022 postponement: Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow, latest updates

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) aspirants have filed a petition at the Delhi High Court demanding postponement of NEET UG 2022. The Delhi HC is set to hear the plea before Justice Sanjeev Narula on Thursday (July 14).

The petition was filled by fifteen aspirants of NEET UG medical and dental courses belonging to different states. The petitioners, on Wednesday, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, which allowed it to be listed for hearing on the next day, the lawyer for the petitioners said.

The petition for NEET UG 2022 postponement was filed through advocate Mamta Sharma states, that the board examination ended in mid of June 2022 and the students have been forced to prepare for three national-level examinations without getting sufficient time to prepare.

The petitioners seek to set aside the date fixed for the entrance test and re-schedule it after four to six weeks on several grounds including that the schedule of the national level examinations i.e NEET, JEE, and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET), is unorganised and the same has caused immense mental trauma and harassment resulting in 16 reported suicides of young students leaving their families in a state of despair.

The petition asserted that NEET- UG is one most challenging examinations and if it is conducted as per the present schedule, it will cause irreparable loss of one year of education and substantive injustice to lakhs of students.

The petition also stated that this year, the notification for NEET (UG) was released only approximately just 100 days before the exam and the examination schedule is unreasonable and arbitrary.

In spite of being aware of the genuine and legitimate grievances of the petitioners, respondents have failed to make a timely decision in respect of rescheduling NEET- UG 2022 and created a state of confusion among students by not releasing the admit card the students till the 11th of July 2022, the petition said.

Aspirant students were under a legitimate belief that their concerns raised through various representations will be considered but to much shock and surprise, respondents maintaining their ignorant attitude have decided to conduct the NEET-UG 2022 examination at the scheduled date of 17.07.2022, it added.

The petition also highlights that there is a torrential flood situation across the nation and many authorities have already postponed their respective examinations therefore the authorities in the present instance can also be directed to reschedule the NEET-UG 2022 examination to save one precious year of education for aspirants.

