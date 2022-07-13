Search icon
NEET UG 2022: Aspirants worry about reaching exam centre amid heavy rain, flood Twitter with memes

Twitter floods with hilarious memes as NEET UG aspirants in flood-affected areas are worried about reaching the examination centre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Neet UG 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 is surrounded by chaos with aspirants demanding postponement of the exam due to the limited time for preparation and other entrance examinations being lined up during the same period. 

Students are protesting for a long time with demands to postpone the exam to which the officials have not reacted yet. In fact, the National Testing Agency, NTA released the NEET UG 2022 admit card confirming that the exam will be conducted as per schedule. 

Meanwhile, some areas being majorly affected due to heavy rain adds another hurdle for aspirants belonging to the flood-affected areas in reaching the NEET UG exam centre. 

Candidates have not lost hope and have taken the matter to the Delhi HC today (July 12) and filed a plea for NEET-UG 2022 postponement. 

In the midst of all this chaos and stress, humour is not lost. Twitter is flooding with hilarious memes commenting on the bizarre situation of NEET UG aspirants. Let's have a look at the Twitter memes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

