CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here

CSAB Counselling 2022: seat allotment result for 1st special round has been declared.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

CSAB Seat allotment result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Central Seat Allocation Board has announced seat allotment results for the 1st special round of CSAB counselling 2022. The result is available on-- csab.nic.in/csab-special. This counselling process is being conducted to fill the seats that remain vacant under the NIT+ system after JoSAA counselling.

Based on the CSAB seat allotment result 2022, admission will be given to NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions.

CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website-- csab.nic.in
  • On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result
  • Login with application number and date of birth
  • Submit and view result.

Selected candidates will have to exercise a willingness to participate in the counselling process through the freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw or exit between October 30 and November 1 at 5 pm. Candidates are also needed to report online by paying the admission fee and uploading documents during this period.

