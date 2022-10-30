CSAB Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result for 1st special round declared, details here

CSAB Seat allotment result 2022 | Photo: PTI

Central Seat Allocation Board has announced seat allotment results for the 1st special round of CSAB counselling 2022. The result is available on-- csab.nic.in/csab-special. This counselling process is being conducted to fill the seats that remain vacant under the NIT+ system after JoSAA counselling.

Based on the CSAB seat allotment result 2022, admission will be given to NITs, IIEST, IIITs and other government-funded technical institutions.

CSAB special round 1 allotment result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website-- csab.nic.in

On the home page, click on the link to check round 1 result

Login with application number and date of birth

Submit and view result.

Selected candidates will have to exercise a willingness to participate in the counselling process through the freeze, float, slide, surrender, withdraw or exit between October 30 and November 1 at 5 pm. Candidates are also needed to report online by paying the admission fee and uploading documents during this period.