CTET 2022 Application process starts tomorrow at ctet.nic.in: Here's all you need to know

CBSE CTET 2022

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 registration process will begin tomorrow (October 31 ) by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online for the CTET 2022 from the official website-- ctet.nic.in. The last date to submit the online application for CTET 2022 is November 24. However, candidates have until November 25 at 3:30 PM to pay the money.

The CTET 2022 exam is scheduled for December of that year. The 16th edition of the CTET exam will be administered by CBSE in computer-based test (CBT) format online between December 2022 and January 2023.

CTET application 2022: Documents needed

Valid email address and phone number

Identity proof details - Passport/Aadhaar card/voter ID/ration card, etc.

Scanned images of the candidate’s photograph and signature in the format specified.

Certificates for classes 10 and 12.

Details of debit or credit card/net banking.

CTET application 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in

Click on the link to CTET 2022 registration.

Fill out the application form.

Upload the scanned documents.

Make the payment for the registration fee.

Lastly, candidates are advised to make a copy of the application form.

Candidates will have to pay an application fees of Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,200 for two papers by candidates belonging to the general and OBC categories. Candidates in the reserved category, on the other hand, must pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers. There are two papers for the CTET. Paper 1 is for hiring teachers for grades I through V, and Paper 2 is for hiring teachers for grades VI through VIII.