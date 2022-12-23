CLAT 2023 Result likely TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, steps to check

File Photo

The common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Result is expected to release soon. Reports state that the CLAT Exam Result will likely release today - December 23, 2022 on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

According to Bar and Bench, the CLAT 2023 Result press conference was scheduled to begin at 11:30 am. However, the press conference has now been postponed to 12:30 pm. The CLAT Result is expected to be declared today, December 23.

Once the result is released, candidates will be able to download their result and CLAT scorecard on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates would require their CLAT exam roll number and date of birth to view their CLAT Results.

CLAT 2023 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for 'CLAT 2023 Result' on the homepage.

Step 3: To check the results, enter your CLAT 2023 exam roll number, date of birth and other credentials

Step 4: Your CLAT 2023 Result will now be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

CLAT 2023 Final Answer Key has been released on the official website. The final answer key for the same was released by the Consortium of National Law Universities on December 22, 2022, based on the objections raised by the candidates.

CLAT 2023 Exam was held on December 18, 2022. Students who wish to seek admission into the various branches of National Law University (except NLU Delhi) for UG and PG courses gave the CLAT 2023 Exam.