CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via Pariksha Sangam portal

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 is expected to be out tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 03, 2022, 01:18 PM IST

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 Result 2022 tomorrow (July 4) at the official website -- cbse.gov.in. This year the CBSE has introduced a new online portal to streamline board results called Pariksha Sangam. The newly launched Pariksha Sangam digital portal will able the CBSE Class 10 students to check their class 10 term 2 board results easily. 

CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via pariksha Sangam 

  • Visit the website -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in
  • Click on the link 'Schools'
  • As the new page opens, click on 'Exam activity' 
  • After that, click on theory marks upload
  • Once the result is released, your marks will reflect
  • Check, download and take a printout for future reference. 

Candidates will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 from the mobile applications UMANG and Digi Locker and the CBSE 10th term 2 results will also be available via SMS services.  This year as many as 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022. 

