CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via Pariksha Sangam portal

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 Result 2022 tomorrow (July 4) at the official website -- cbse.gov.in. This year the CBSE has introduced a new online portal to streamline board results called Pariksha Sangam. The newly launched Pariksha Sangam digital portal will able the CBSE Class 10 students to check their class 10 term 2 board results easily.
CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via pariksha Sangam
Candidates will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 from the mobile applications UMANG and Digi Locker and the CBSE 10th term 2 results will also be available via SMS services. This year as many as 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022.
