CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via Pariksha Sangam portal

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 Result 2022 tomorrow (July 4) at the official website -- cbse.gov.in. This year the CBSE has introduced a new online portal to streamline board results called Pariksha Sangam. The newly launched Pariksha Sangam digital portal will able the CBSE Class 10 students to check their class 10 term 2 board results easily.

CBSE 10th Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via pariksha Sangam

Visit the website -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

Click on the link 'Schools'

As the new page opens, click on 'Exam activity'

After that, click on theory marks upload

Once the result is released, your marks will reflect

Check, download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will also be able to check their CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022 from the mobile applications UMANG and Digi Locker and the CBSE 10th term 2 results will also be available via SMS services. This year as many as 35 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022.

