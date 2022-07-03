CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 likely tomorrow: What are the alternate ways to check result?

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE is expected to declare the class 10 Results 2022 tomorrow (June 4). Although, there has been no official confirmation regarding the CBSE Class 10 Result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 term 2 will be able to check their class 10 board result on the official website-- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website--cbse.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number

Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen

Take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates may face a delay while checking the result through the official website due to heavy traffic. To avoid the delay, candidates can check their Class 10 Board term 2 result 2022 via SMS services or mobile applications Digi locker or UMANG app. Over 33 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022.

Candidates can also check their CBSE 10th result 2022 through alternative websites:

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.results.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in.

Read: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via official website, alternate websites