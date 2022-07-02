CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Result 2022: How to check via official website, alternate websites

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022 term 2 | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the class 10 Results 2022 on July 4, as per reports. Although, there has been no official confirmation yet. Candidates who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 exam 2022 term 2 will be able to check their class 10 board result on the official website-- cbse.gov.in, cbresults.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results 2022: Alternate websites

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.results.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check via official website

Visit the official website--cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.” Enter the login credentials such as your roll number. Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates can also check the CBSE 10th term 2 result 2022 from Digi locker and UMANG applications. Alongside these options, the Central Board of Secondary Education has also launched a new digital result portal, Pariksha Sangam to streamline all the board results.

