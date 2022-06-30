CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022 to release soon, know steps to check scores on UMANG App, DigiLocker

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the results for Class 10 and Class 12 (Term 2). While the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Results will release on July 4, 2022, the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results will release on July 10, 2022. Notably, no official notification has been released by the Board so far. After the results are released, students will be able to download the Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets from the official websites of the Board - www.cbseresults.nic.in and www.results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Official websites to check scores

www.cbseresults.nic.in

www.results.gov.in

www.digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Mobile apps to check scores

DigiLocker App

UMANG App

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Download results from UMANG App

Step 1: Open the UMANG App on your phone.

Step 2: Sign in using your login details such as your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Click on 'All Services'

Step 4: Click on the 'CBSE' option.

Step 5: Click on the class you want to check results for.

Step 6: Enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 7: Your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Download results from DigiLocker App

Step 1: Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker App on your mobile phone

Step 2: Login using your mobile number and choose the CBSE option.

Step 3: Select Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result.

Step 4: Fill in the necessary details after which your Class 10 Term 2 Result or Class 12 Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the Class 10 Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future use.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Results 2022: Steps to download scores from the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE - cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022' on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number after which your CBSE Term 2 Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download your CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet and take a printout for future use.