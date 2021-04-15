CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2021 cancelled: This is how marks will be allotted

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has canceled the Class 10 Board Exams after high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid requests for the cancellation of exams due to the massive spike in COVID-19 cases. Around 21.5 lakh students appear for the CBSE class 10 board exams every year, however, since there won't be any board exam this year, students will be promoted to the next class based on a special criterion.

The CBSE claims that this would be “an objective” criterion and the details on what the exact criterion will be are not yet shared by the Board. However, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that class 10 students will pass based on “internal assessment”, as quoted by news agency ANI.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams,” the Education Minister informed.

In CBSE Board exams 2020, some of the papers were held during the pandemic, however, many were cancelled. Students who appeared for three or more papers were given marks based on the average of the highest marks obtained in any three subjects they have appeared for. While, the students who appeared for only two exams, the average of the two highest-scoring exams was considered while marking them for the paper which could not be held.

The result for these students was also calculated based on performance in internal or practical or project-based assessment, especially for those who appeared for less than two papers.

The Board is expected to follow a similar pattern this year too.

The class 12 board exams will be held when the COVID-19 crisis has eased. A review of the situation will be done on June 1 and a decision will be taken thereafter.