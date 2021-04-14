ICSE, ISC Exam 2021 cancelled? Latest updates class 10, 12 students must know

CISCE Board Exam 2021: Now that CBSE has cancelled class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board exams due to the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country, all eeys are now on ICSE exams. Students and parents are expecting CISCE to postpone the board exams for class 10, 12 students.

As per the current schedule, the ICSE or Class 10 exam would begin on May 4 and would end on June 7, while ISC or Class 12 exam would begin on April 8 and would end on June 18, 2021.

The decision on ICSE, ISC Exams 2021 is expected to be released soon. CISCE board might take a decision in line with the CBSE board exams 2021. The class 10 exams might get cancelled while; class 12 exams may get postponed. However, there has been no official update regarding the postponement of the exams. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of CISCE on ICSE, ISC Exams 2021 latest updates.

CBSE's decision has resulted in mixed reactions from ICSE board exam students. Check their reactions here-

#cbseboardexam2021 CBSE 10th board exam cancelled SSC AND ICSE Board's Students : pic.twitter.com/pzOCi7a1Q7 — Aditya_Sahu (@adityasahu30) April 14, 2021

CBSE students being happy about the the news of #cbseboardexam2021 Meanwhile ICSE and state board students: pic.twitter.com/I08nHlxyW6 — (@DareToSarcasm) April 14, 2021

Earlier today, the decision on CBSE board exams 2021 was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon here amid demand from students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders to cancel it.

Considering the resurgence of the pandemic and school closures and also taking in account the safety and well-being of students, the Ministry of Education said that a decision was taken to defer the Class 12 board exams and cancel the Class 10 exams.