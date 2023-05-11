CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 marsheets on DigiLocker, step-by-step process to activate account with DigiLocker pin

File Photo

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 are all set to release soon. The official notice will release tomorrow and the results by tomorrow or the day after. CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Mark Sheets and passing certificates will be uploaded on the DigiLocker app for the students.

Students will be able to download their results by activating their CBSE Result DigiLocker Accounts. Students would require a 6-digit security pin to activate their DigiLocker accounts. The DigiLocker security pin has been shared by the board with the schools affiliated.

If you are yet to receive your DigiLocker Security Pin, you can contact the school for the same. Apart from the DigiLocker app, CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 will also release online at www.cbse.gov.in and www.results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Results 2023 on DigiLocker: Step-by-step process to activate the DigiLocker account

Step 1: Visit https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse

Step 2: Go through the instructions on the new page and click on 'Get Started with Account Confirmation'

Step 3: Enter your school code, roll number, class, and Security Pin, and click on Next.

Step 4: Your personal details would be shown on the screen

Step 5: Enter your mobile number and click on submit - Class 10 students would also be required to enter their date of birth

Step 6: An OTP will now be sent to your mobile number. Enter the OTP and submit it to activate your account.

Now, you will be able to view your CBSE Class 10, 12 Results mark sheet, certificate, and migration certificate under the 'Issued Documents’ tab.

CBSE has also issued a User Manual for assisting students with the activation process of the DigiLocker.

