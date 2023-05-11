WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 result date and time released, steps to check scores at wbbse.org

West Bengal Class 10 Result 2023: WBBSE has advised students to keep their login credentials such as date of birth and roll number ready for accessing the results or scorecards easily.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 results on May 19, 2023, at 10 am. The results will be declared by the Board President in a press conference. Once the West Bengal Class 10 Result is released, candidates will be able to check it via the official website - www.wbbse.org, from noon onwards.

WBBSE Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result Full Schedule

WBBSE Result 2023: West Bengal Class 10 Result Official Notice

"This is for the information of all concerned that the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.), 2023, will be announced by the Hon'ble President of the Board on 19th May 2023, at 10:00 am through a press conference," the official notice by the Board read.

WBBSE Result 2023: Step-by-step process to download the West Bengal Class 10 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBBSE - www.wbbse.org

Step 2: Click on the 'WB 10th result 2023 link' on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will now open

Step 4: Here, enter your roll number and date of birth to check the result

Step 5: Access the mark sheet and download a copy of the same

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.