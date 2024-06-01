Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

Pune Porsche horror: Police arrest teenager's mother after confirmation of blood sample swap

Caught on CCTV: Leopard's jaw-dropping leap over wall to snatch hen stuns internet, watch

Commercial LPG cylinder price reduced by Rs 69.50, here's the new rate...

Imtiaz Ali opens up on Shah Rukh, Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, calls it ‘unfortunate child’: ‘I felt like...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

Meet actress, only six films old, has no solo hit, still more popular than Ranbir, Ranveer, Anushka, Kangana because...

Meet star kid who played role rejected by Salman, Akshay, Ajay, film became superhit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Inside pics of luxury cruise hosting Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

8 scientists who unlocked nature's secrets

10 Indian actors who have temples dedicated to them

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Union Of Hindu woman, Muslim Man Invalid Under Muslim Personal Law: Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bihar Heat Attack: Heatstroke Claims 19 Lives Amid Rising Temperatures In State, IMD Issues Alert

Amid Scorching Heatwaves, Delhi Grapples With Severe Water Crisis, CM Kejriwal Moves To SC

Imtiaz Ali opens up on Shah Rukh, Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal failure, calls it ‘unfortunate child’: ‘I felt like...'

Meet star kid who played role rejected by Salman, Akshay, Ajay, film became superhit, made for Rs 10 crore, earned Rs..

Mr & Mrs Mahi box office collection day 1: Reduced ticket price helps Rajkummar, Janhvi film beat Stree, Maidaan opening

HomeIndia

India

Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

As per IMD data, the Kanpur (IAF) weather station recorded the maximum temperature in the country at 48.2. It was followed by Sirsa in Haryana at 47.8. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded in Ayanagar at 47 degrees Celsius.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 10:00 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Heatwave conditions in India are at an all-time high and as per the latest numbers, they are also turning deadly with each passing day. India reported close to 40 suspected heat-related deaths with 25 of the victims on election duty ahead of Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the maximum number of fatalities in Uttar Pradesh was 17, 14 in Bihar, and 4 in Jharkhand. As per official data, over 1300 people have been hospitalised so far due to heatstroke.

As per IMD data, the Kanpur (IAF) weather station recorded the maximum temperature in the country at 48.2. It was followed by Sirsa in Haryana at 47.8. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded in Ayanagar at 47 degrees Celsius. 

Uttar Pradesh has been battling a deadly heatwave for the past few days. As per a report in Amar Ujala report, 166 people died in a single day on Thursday due to heatwave-related causes. 

15 poll personnel deployed in this Uttar Pradesh district died following high fever and high blood pressure amid heatwave conditions in the region. Twenty-three others were admitted to a hospital in Mirzapur.

Three more people on election duty died and eight were taken ill of suspected heatstroke in Sonbhadra district, a senior official said on Friday.

The frequent power outages and overloading have also made locals take to the streets in protest with reports of powerhouses being gheraoed. In a few places, power supply workers were attacked, and stores were vandalised.

READ | Pune Porsche horror: Police arrest teenager's mother after confirmation of blood sample swap

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

IND vs BAN T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh warm-up match?

Meet actor, who drove bullock carts, slept hungry; later gave hits with Aamir, Shah Rukh, Deepika; is now ruling OTT

'BCCI won't be able to stop MS Dhoni': Sunil Gavaskar hints at major announcement on this date

India’s GDP grows 8.2% in FY24, Q4 economy growth at…

Viral video: Over 35 snakes crawl out of bathroom in Assam house, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement