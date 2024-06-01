Uttar Pradesh heatwave: 166 die of extreme heat in one day, frequent power outages sparks protests

As per IMD data, the Kanpur (IAF) weather station recorded the maximum temperature in the country at 48.2. It was followed by Sirsa in Haryana at 47.8. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded in Ayanagar at 47 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave conditions in India are at an all-time high and as per the latest numbers, they are also turning deadly with each passing day. India reported close to 40 suspected heat-related deaths with 25 of the victims on election duty ahead of Phase 7 of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. On Friday, the maximum number of fatalities in Uttar Pradesh was 17, 14 in Bihar, and 4 in Jharkhand. As per official data, over 1300 people have been hospitalised so far due to heatstroke.

As per IMD data, the Kanpur (IAF) weather station recorded the maximum temperature in the country at 48.2. It was followed by Sirsa in Haryana at 47.8. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded in Ayanagar at 47 degrees Celsius.

Uttar Pradesh has been battling a deadly heatwave for the past few days. As per a report in Amar Ujala report, 166 people died in a single day on Thursday due to heatwave-related causes.

15 poll personnel deployed in this Uttar Pradesh district died following high fever and high blood pressure amid heatwave conditions in the region. Twenty-three others were admitted to a hospital in Mirzapur.

Three more people on election duty died and eight were taken ill of suspected heatstroke in Sonbhadra district, a senior official said on Friday.

The frequent power outages and overloading have also made locals take to the streets in protest with reports of powerhouses being gheraoed. In a few places, power supply workers were attacked, and stores were vandalised.

READ | Pune Porsche horror: Police arrest teenager's mother after confirmation of blood sample swap