Meet Arunabh Sinha, IIT Bombay alumnus from lower middle class family, now has multi-crore laundry business

Arunabh Sinha

We have often heard about many businessmen who find a solution to problems they see in the market. Today, we will tell you about Arunabh Sinha, the founder of UClean. Arunabh Sinha turned the laundry business into a multi-crore business.

Arunabh Sinha is an IIT Bombay alumnus who started UClean in Delhi in October 2016 and is now one of the biggest laundromats chain in India with a presence in over 100 cities. Arunabh Sinha was born in Jamshedpur and hails from an average lower middle-class family. His father was a tutor and his mother was a homemaker. Arunabh Sinha did his master's in Metallurgy and Materials Science from IIT Bombay and started working as an analytical associate in 2008 in a US-based company's office in Pune.

In 2011, Arunabh Sinha founded Franglobal, a business consulting firm dedicated to assisting foreign brands in India. He later sold it to Franchise India and entered the hospitality sector in 2015 and was hired by Treebo Hotels as the director of North India.

At this time, Arunabh Sinha realised that one of the biggest complaints guests had were about dirty clothes, bedding stains, and other laundry-related issues.

That is how UClean was born. After doing ample research in the market, Arunabh Sinha started UClean in Delhi NCR in January 2017. By the end of 2017, UClean started working franchises in Hyderabad and Pune. UClean now has more than 350 stores in 104 cities across the country. UClean has already extended to Bangladesh, and Nepal, and is set to make its presence in Africa and the Middle East.

UClean earns revenue from franchise fees and a monthly royalty (7 percent of what the franchise makes).

Arunabh Sinha, speaking about the biggest features of UClean, said that they stand out because laundry is done by the kilo.

Also, UClean has said that all stores have become plastic-free by the end of March 2023. They use corn-based packaging, and plastic baskets have been replaced by metal baskets which is another USP.