CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023: Important NOTICE students must know, details inside

As per the official announcement, CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 examinee results for 21 years, or from 2001 to 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 02:21 PM IST

File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has published an important announcement for students regarding verifying candidates’ educational qualifications.

As per the official announcement, CBSE has released the Class 10 and 12 examinee results for 21 years, or from 2001 to 2022. The results have been released on the DigiLocker platform of NAD for downloading digital documents by schoolchildren, employers, and higher educational institutions.

CBSE's documents are digitally signed and have PKI-based QR codes for validation. Using specially designed mobile apps, educational institutions and employers can verify these academic documents. 

Here is the CBSE notice, READ it HERE

The official notification released by CBSE also details the process of ascertaining educational documents. CBSE has also requested that all organisations abstain from submitting requests to CBSE. These organisations can register online and have their information verified.

In addition, CBSE will provide APIs for bulk verification to higher education institutions and government employers. Candidates can visit the CBSE’s official website for more information.

