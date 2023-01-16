Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan: School winter vacations extended due to cold wave, check list

File photo

Winter vacation has been extended in many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab, which have decided to extend winter holidays for students due to a drop in temperatures and IMD's cold wave warning. See the complete list of announced school holidays below.

The following cities have decided to close and extend winter vacations in schools:

Gorakhpur:

Gorakhpur District Magistrate Krishna Karunesh ordered schools to remain closed till January 17."In view of the cold, the educational work in the schools from LKG to Inter will remain closed on January 16 and 17. Schools in which pre-board and practical examinations are scheduled. Those schools can conduct pre-board and practical exams from 10:00 to 2:00," said the DM.

Chandigarh:

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region. According to an official notification, the winter vacation for students up to class 8 in the Government, Government aided and recognised Private schools of the Union Territory has been extended till 21 January 2023.

Punjab:

Till January 21, all schools in the state will open at 10 am, according to a tweet from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The schools' closing hours will stay the same, though.

Rajasthan:

In the state of Rajasthan, Bikaner to shut all schools in the district till January 18, 2023. The schools will remain closed for students of all classes.

Over North India, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17 and thereafter in isolated pockets on January 18.

In view of the severe cold, the district administration in Uttar Pradesh`s Gorakhpur decided to shut schools till January 17, and the district administration in Meerut ordered passed the same order but till class 8.

And the Union Territory of Chandigarh has also extended the winter break for students up to eighth standard keeping in view the stern cold and fog spell in the region. Notably, IMD has predicted dense fog and low visibility over the northwestern part of the country for the next five days.

On Saturday, the weather department predicted dense to very dense fog over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next five days.

Due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas over the plains of northwest India, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over the northwest and adjoining central India during the next two days, the IMD predicted.

(With inputs from ANI)

