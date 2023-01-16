SSC MTS Exam 2022 Notification: Registration begins on THIS date at ssc.nic.in

File photo

Staff Selection Commission notification for SSC MTS Exam 2022 is to be released tomorrow (January 17, 2023). The registration process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 will begin tomorrow at the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply is till February 17, 2023 for the Tier I exam. The examination will be held in April 2023.

Candidates who have passed the matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board can apply. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on Apply online link available at the top of the page.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link and a new page will open.

Login to the account or register online to apply.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

