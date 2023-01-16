SSC MTS Exam 2022 Notification: Registration begins on THIS date at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission notification for SSC MTS Exam 2022 is to be released tomorrow (January 17, 2023). The registration process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 will begin tomorrow at the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The last date to apply is till February 17, 2023 for the Tier I exam. The examination will be held in April 2023.
Candidates who have passed the matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board can apply. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply.
SSC MTS Exam 2022: How to apply
