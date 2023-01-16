Search icon
SSC MTS Exam 2022 Notification: Registration begins on THIS date at ssc.nic.in

The last date to apply is till February 17, 2023, for the Tier I exam. The examination will be held in April 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

File photo

Staff Selection Commission notification for SSC MTS Exam 2022 is to be released tomorrow (January 17, 2023). The registration process for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Exam 2022 will begin tomorrow at the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The last date to apply is till February 17, 2023 for the Tier I exam. The examination will be held in April 2023.

Candidates who have passed the matriculation exam or equivalent from a recognised board can apply. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply.

SSC MTS Exam 2022: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on Apply online link available at the top of the page.
  • Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2022 link and a new page will open.
  • Login to the account or register online to apply.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

