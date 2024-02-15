CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check reporting time and dos, don'ts to follow

CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

Central Board of Secondary Education begins CBSE Board Exam 2024 today February 15 onwards. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15–March 13, 2024, and February 15–April 2, 2024, respectively.

More than 39 lakh candidates will appear for the examination from 26 countries in India and abroad. CBSE Class 10, 12 test 2024 is scheduled to start at 10:30 am. However, the end timing will be 1:30 pm for the majority of the papers while some exams will end at 12:30 pm.

Candidates who will appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 can check the list of instructions mentioned below: