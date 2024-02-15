Twitter
Headlines

Indian-origin Meta engineer in US kills 4-year-old twins, wife before shooting himself

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check reporting time and dos, don'ts to follow

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

SC to pronounce verdict on validity of Electoral Bond today

Israel vows to fight on against Hamas in Rafah amid global calls for restraint

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Meet man, an Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, uses 20 phones at a time due to....

'Unko laga ki Sonia Gandhi...': Prakash Jha recalls Raajneeti being denied censor certificate, Congress objecting to it

8 animals that hate humans

10 highest-paid Indian actresses on OTT

5 foods to avoid before your gym session

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

Abhishek Bachchan rejected these three films which proved to be game changer for Aamir Khan’s career

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his four-year gap after 'massive flops': ‘I stopped listening to…’

HomeEducation

Education

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 exams begin today; check reporting time and dos, don'ts to follow

CBSE Class 10 board examination will be conducted from February 15 to March 13, 2024 and Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to April 2, 2024.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 07:59 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Central Board of Secondary Education begins CBSE Board Exam 2024 today February 15 onwards. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15–March 13, 2024, and February 15–April 2, 2024, respectively. 

More than 39 lakh candidates will appear for the examination from 26 countries in India and abroad. CBSE Class 10, 12 test 2024  is scheduled to start at 10:30 am. However, the end timing will be 1:30 pm for the majority of the papers while some exams will end at 12:30 pm.

Candidates who will appear for the CBSE Board Exam 2024 can check the list of instructions mentioned below:

  • Students should reach the exam centre 30 to 45 minutes before the start of the exam. The examination will begin at 10.30 am
  • Candidates will have to carry their admit card and other documents mentioned in the hall ticket on all exam days.
  • Students will have to bring their own stationery (blue or black ballpoint pen, pencil and eraser) to the exam centre.
  • Students are advised to not carry any electronic devices such as mobile phones, smartwatch, and calculators to the examination hall.
  • Once the question paper is distributed, candidates should read the questions carefully before answering them.
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Here's how much Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan charged for Sholay, Jaya Bachchan's fees will surprise you

BCCI unhappy with players' Ranji Trophy snub, imposes ultimatum for participation

Meet influencer who became crorepati at 24 just through Instagram Reels, bought Akshay Kumar's home, is Alia Bhatt's...

Akshay Kumar announces title of Soorarai Pottru remake, drops first look, film to release on this date

Meet actress who was on path to become superstar, worked in hit films with Salman, Amitabh, then quit acting due to..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey, Vidhu Vinod Chopra celebrate 100 days of 12th Fail in theaters with real life IPS Manoj Sharma

Rose Day 2024: Bollywood actresses in outfits inspired by queen of flowers

Propose Day 2024: From Jaane Tu Ya Jaane to Jannat, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposals

Promise Day 2024: 10 iconic Bollywood songs on promises

Hug Day 2024: 5 times Bollywood actors ended their tiffs with hugs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE