CBSE announces disaffiliation with 20 schools following malpractice, check list here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared on Friday (March 22) that it had disaffiliated 20 schools after discovering that the schools were committing various malpractices. The disaffiliated schools were reportedly presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintaining records properly.

CBSE has also posted a notice on the social media platform, X and wrote, "CBSE disaffiliates 20 schools after finding that these schools were committing various malpractices of presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintaining records properly."

Meanwhile, the CBSE will conduct the board exam 2024 for classes 10, and 12 between February 15 to April 2, 2024.

