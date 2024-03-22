Twitter
Education

Education

Meet man who worked as coolie, cracked UPSC exam by studying using free WiFi at railway station, he is..

He is a native of Munnar who supported his family by working as a coolie in Ernakulam.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 22, 2024, 01:41 PM IST

UPSC is one of the toughest exams to crack, it takes hard work and perseverance to become an IAS officer. Many aspirants focus on attending coaching exams to crack UPSC, Sreenath a coolie from Kerala was able to crack the exam on his fourth attempt. 

Sreenath hails from Munnar, Kerala supported his family by working in Ernakulam railway station as a coolie. He committedly worked as a passenger bag carrier at the train station as he was the only bread earner in the family. 

He started working in two shifts and was able to make around Rs 400 - Rs 500 per day. But Sreenath had the perseverance to turn things around. 

He started preparing for the competitive exam, but due to his low financial resources, he was able to pay the high tutor costs, His smartphone saved the day at that point. Sreenath started preparing through online lectures on his smartphone using Railway station's WiFi as the government started providing free WiFi access at Mumbai Central Railway Station in January 2016. He proved that to be successful one only needs passion. He didn't spend any money on textbooks and simply needed a smartphone, memory card, pair of earbuds, and free WiFi to pursue his dreams.

With his hard work, he cracked the Kerala Public Service Exam, KPSC but he wasn’t satisfied so he continued to study and cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam. He cleared Civil Services in his 4th attempt to become an IAS officer. 

Millions of aspirants are inspired by his extraordinary journey from working as a porter at the train station to becoming a prominent government official in the nation.

