CBSE 12th Board Exam 2022:

CBSE Board 12th Maths exam 2022 was conducted today

CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education concluded the Term 2 Maths exam 2022 today between 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. The CBSE 12th Maths exam 2022 paper consisted of 40 marks.

After appearing for the exam, students gave different reactions to the difficulty level of the paper. While some said the paper was difficult, others said, it was manageable.

Many students also confirmed that they were expecting a tough paper as the last term paper was difficult. Mansi, a class 12 student said, "Since the last term paper was also difficult, I already had an idea that this paper will also be difficult and the questions will be tricky."

A student from Dwarka, Debolina Das said, "The paper was on the lines of moderate to tough. But all the questions were from NCERT and the provided study material only."

Some students also said that the paper was easy, and it was manageable. Ravi Khanna said, "I did not find the paper very difficult. I expect to score a minimum of 90 per cent".

As per students, the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 Mathematics paper consisted of questions similar to that of the pre-produced CBSE sample paper and the practice paper released.

From the reactions gathered while speaking to students who appeared for the CBSE Term 2 Mathematics exam 2022, it is assumed that the paper was difficult but those who prepared well could get the expected result.

CBSE Term 2 Maths Exam 2022: Marking scheme

The question paper was divided into three sections – A, B, and C. Each part was compulsory

Section – A has 6 short answer type (SA1) questions of 2 marks each

Section – B has 4 short answer type (SA2) questions of 3 marks each

Section – C has 4 long answer-type questions (LA) of 4 marks each

There is an internal choice in some of the questions

Q14 is a case-based problem having 2 subparts of 2 marks each

Read: UP Board 10, 12 Result 2022 soon: Direct link, how to check