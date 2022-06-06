UP Board 10, 12 Result 2022 soon: Direct link, how to check

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2022 to be out soon

UP Board 10th Result 2022: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP-Board result 2022 for classes 10, 12 soon. The UP Board result is reported to be out in the second week of June.

The UP Board exam for 10, 12 were held in the month of March and April. Once declared, candidates will be able to check the UP Board 10, 12 results 2022 at the official website of UPMSP upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

Click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link

Enter the required credentials.

Submit the details

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites

As many as 52 lakh students appeared for the Classes 10,12 UP Board examinations, around 27.8 lakh students appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh students appeared for Class 12 exams. The UP Board exams 2022 were conducted across 8,373 centres. Special arrangement for surveillance was implemented in the exam centres through CCTV cameras.

