Bihar Board Class 12 result 2022: BSEB to declare Class 12 results today at 3 pm, here's how to check

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022: The result of Bihar Board Class 12 examination will be released today. The result will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary at 3 pm. During the declaration, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) President Anand Kishore and Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department Sanjay Kumar will also be present.

Bihar Board has completed all the process including verification of toppers. Bihar School Examination Committee had prepared the result yesterday itself. After getting the copies of all the toppers, handwriting matching was also done in front of the experts in the Board and after that viva and handwritten test were also taken.

Let us inform that the Inter examination was conducted in the state from February 1 to February 14. In which 13,46,000 candidates appeared for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams. Bihar Board has been making a record of releasing the results ahead of time for the last four years and this time also the Board is doing so.

That is why the result is being released only in the interval of one month of the examination. Bihar Board Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to February 24, the same time as Class 12 exams.

How to check Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2022

Candidates can check the BSEB intermediate result on the following websites given below:

onlinebseb.in

biharboardonline.com

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with the official website of BSEB.