Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Result 2022 Update: Know when, how to check result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to declare the BSEB class 12 intermediate exam 2022 result in March 2022. The evaluation process of BSEB was done on March 8, and an interview of BSEB toppers is likely to be conducted till March 15.

Once released, BSEB Matric, Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 at onlinebseb.in or biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB 12th Result 2022: Steps to check

Go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Enter the login details and click on submit The BSEB results will be displayed on the screen Download it and take a printout for future reference.

A total of 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board intermediate exam. Bihar Board intermediate exam was conducted from February 1 to 14. The Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were conducted from February 17 to February 24.