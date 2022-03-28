Bihar Board Result 2022: Know official websites, steps to download BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 scorecard

Headlines

New road between Faridabad, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to save 20 minutes, full details

Who is Anju, married Indian woman who went to Pakistan to meet ‘lover’? Another India-Pak love story sparks row

Viral video: Man spotted begging inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: When and how to watch the event live [Video]

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man spotted begging inside Delhi metro, DMRC reacts

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Powerful quotes on Indian Army's historic victory over Pakistan

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

7 superfoods to help lower knee pain naturally

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

HomeEducation

Education

Bihar Board Result 2022: Know official websites, steps to download BSEB Class 10th Result 2022 scorecard

Bihar Board Result 2022: The mark sheets will be released on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 28, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bihar Board BSEB Class 10th Result 2022: The result for BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th result 2022 is likely to be declared soon by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Bihar Board BSEB Matric Result 2022 is expected to be declared by March 31. However, the official result date has not been announced yet for BSEB Bihar Board Matric 10th Result 2022.

Students can check the Bihar Board matric, 10th result on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in (once released).

BSEB has already declared the results of the Bihar Class 12 board exams 2022 on its official website on March 16, 2022. The BSEB Bihar Class 12 results 2022 were announced by the State Education Minister via a press conference at 3:25 pm on March 16, 2022. After the announcement, the scores were made available for the students on the official website of the Bihar Board.

This year, the overall pass percentage of the BSEB Class 12 board exams 2022 is 80.15 per cent. The pass percentage has increased as compared to last year when it stood at just 78.04 per cent across all the courses.

Last year, the pass percentage of class 10 was 78.17% as compared to pass percentage in 2020 --80.59%.

Websites to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

biharboardonline.com
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

How to check BSEB Matric 10th Result 2022: 

To check and download the Bihar Board 10th result, students will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth.

Step 1: Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter login details such as roll numbers and roll codes 

Step 4: Submit and download BSEB Matric result 2022

Step 5: Take a print out for further reference.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Niti Kaur, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, her package is…

Bhagavad Gita during sex scene? Why Hindu netizens are outraged by ‘Oppenheimer’, calling for boycott

24th Kargil Vijay Diwas: Powerful quotes on Indian Army's historic victory over Pakistan

After Oppenheimer 'brings Kashmiris back' to theatres, Vivek Agnihotri says 'The Vaccine War will also...'

Meet man who quit government job to build Rs 555000 crore company, his net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE