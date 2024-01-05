85 IIT Bombay graduates get over Rs 1 crore salary package, hired by Reliance, Tata, Apple…

The first phase of the 2023-24 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay concluded with participation from 388 domestic and international organizations.

IIT graduates have made and are running few of the biggest companies in India and around the globe. IIT Bombay especially has a long list of alumni that have made a dent in the business world. IIT Bombay graduates are known to land high paying jobs right after their graduation and carrying the reputation forward is the current batch in which 85 students got jobs with more than Rs 1 crore salary package. As per a report by MoneyControl, companies like Reliance Industries, Tata Group, Apple, Microsoft, Bajaj, Barclays, Mercedes-Benz and others visited IIT Bombay campus this season.

This year's placement round included a mix of pre-placement offers (PPOs) and involvement from public sector units (PSUs). IIT Bombay organized the placement process to evenly distribute companies across different time slots, aiming to alleviate student stress and reduce the occurrence of overlapping offers, as mentioned in the institute's official statement.

The recruitment process saw companies engaging with candidates either in person or through online meeting platforms, with all students attending interviews on-site. As of December 20, 2023, about 1,340 job offers had been extended, leading to the placement of 1,188 students. This number includes seven students who secured positions in PSUs and 297 PPOs through internships, out of which 258 were accepted.