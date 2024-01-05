85 IIT Bombay graduates get over Rs 1 crore salary package, hired by Reliance, Tata, Apple…

Headlines

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

SC notice to Centre, UP on pleas challenging notification on ban on halal certification

Centre orders CBI probe into supply of substandard medicines in Delhi govt hospitals

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings ‘Bheege Honth Tere’ for her; Ankita Lokhande says ‘kya gandi...'

HomeEducation

Education

85 IIT Bombay graduates get over Rs 1 crore salary package, hired by Reliance, Tata, Apple…

The first phase of the 2023-24 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay concluded with participation from 388 domestic and international organizations.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

article-main
IIT Bombay
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IIT graduates have made and are running few of the biggest companies in India and around the globe. IIT Bombay especially has a long list of alumni that have made a dent in the business world. IIT Bombay graduates are known to land high paying jobs right after their graduation and carrying the reputation forward is the current batch in which 85 students got jobs with more than Rs 1 crore salary package. As per a report by MoneyControl, companies like Reliance Industries, Tata Group, Apple, Microsoft, Bajaj, Barclays, Mercedes-Benz and others visited IIT Bombay campus this season.

The first phase of the 2023-24 placement season at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay concluded with participation from 388 domestic and international organizations. Notably, approximately 85 students secured job offers with annual salaries exceeding Rs 1 crore.

This year's placement round included a mix of pre-placement offers (PPOs) and involvement from public sector units (PSUs). IIT Bombay organized the placement process to evenly distribute companies across different time slots, aiming to alleviate student stress and reduce the occurrence of overlapping offers, as mentioned in the institute's official statement.

The recruitment process saw companies engaging with candidates either in person or through online meeting platforms, with all students attending interviews on-site. As of December 20, 2023, about 1,340 job offers had been extended, leading to the placement of 1,188 students. This number includes seven students who secured positions in PSUs and 297 PPOs through internships, out of which 258 were accepted.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS officer who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, secured AIR...

Moderate to dense fog covers North India, visibility reduced: IMD

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Nupur Shikhare jogs 8 km on Mumbai roads, plays dhol on his way to wedding with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan

AIRPORTELs Revolutionizes Travel With Seamless Delivery and Storage Solutions

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE