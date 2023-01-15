Massive fire breaks out again at Delhi factory where blaze killed 27 last year

At a factory in Delhi's Mundka neighbourhood, where 27 people died in a fire tragedy in May of last year, a fire broke out on Sunday.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that a fire started at a building close to the Mundka Metro station on Sunday evening. Six fire fighters were dispatched right away to put out the fire. The Delhi Fire Service reports that at approximately 4.45 pm today, Mundka made a fire call. At a factory in Delhi's Mundka neighbourhood, where 27 people died in a fire tragedy in May of last year, a fire started on Sunday.

"A team of officials and fire tenders have been pressed into service, and efforts to bring the situation in control are on," Delhi Fire Service said. More details on this await.

The massive fire that claimed 27 lives on May 13, 2022, was reported to have taken place in the same structure.

Multiple businesses occupied the four-level building's offices. The building lacked a fire safety protocol, according to the FIR filed by the Delhi Police. The incident resulted in the suspension of two employees, including a section officer, by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

