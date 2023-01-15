Massive fire breaks out again at Delhi factory where blaze killed 27 last year

Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

Want to become successful in life? Know these tips from Chanakya Niti to prosper

5-team T20 cricket 'very likely' to feature at 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games: Reports

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light to heavy rainfall tomorrow, check forecast

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

10 lessons by Gaur Gopal Das for success, wealth

9 superfoods to increase testosterone levels

9 Bollywood actors who played villains in South films 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

DNA: Opposition's 'black politics' on the situation in Manipur

DNA: 'Crime files' of black business of sand in Madhya Pradesh

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, can Karan Johar show he still has his hold over box office? Experts decode

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Massive fire breaks out again at Delhi factory where blaze killed 27 last year

At a factory in Delhi's Mundka neighbourhood, where 27 people died in a fire tragedy in May of last year, a fire broke out on Sunday.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Fire Service reported that a fire started at a building close to the Mundka Metro station on Sunday evening. Six fire fighters were dispatched right away to put out the fire. The Delhi Fire Service reports that at approximately 4.45 pm today, Mundka made a fire call. At a factory in Delhi's Mundka neighbourhood, where 27 people died in a fire tragedy in May of last year, a fire started on Sunday.

"A team of officials and fire tenders have been pressed into service, and efforts to bring the situation in control are on," Delhi Fire Service said. More details on this await.

The massive fire that claimed 27 lives on May 13, 2022, was reported to have taken place in the same structure.

Multiple businesses occupied the four-level building's offices. The building lacked a fire safety protocol, according to the FIR filed by the Delhi Police. The incident resulted in the suspension of two employees, including a section officer, by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

 

READ | NCR weather forecast: Delhi to shiver at 3 deg C in fresh cold wave, check min temp for Noida, nearby areas

 

(With inputs from ANI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Fans ask 'How is Mahi Bhai'? Wife Sakshi gives major update on CSK captain's recovery

Mrunal Thakur pens heartfelt wish for Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan on his birthday: ‘You are my inspiration’

Akelli teaser: Nushrratt Bharuccha battles to survive in war zone, film to release on this date

Sobhita Dhulipala exudes charm in sexy chikankari saree worth Rs 459,900 lakh

Kuldeep Yadav opens up on his Team India snub, claims it is very 'normal'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE