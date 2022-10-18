Delhi Traffic Update: List of roads to avoid TODAY ahead of 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol

File Photo

It is time that people from Delhi plan their commute starting today, October 18, 2022, till October 21, 2022. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for all the residents ahead of the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol to be held at Pragati Maidan.

Traffic will be regulated at multiple points in Delhi, majorly central Delhi, keeping in mind the major event. It is important to note that delegations from 195 countries will be attending the 90th Annual General Assembly of the Interpol, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address the valedictory function on October 21, 2022.

READ | DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University first merit list for UG admissions to release today at du.ac.in, check details

Per the traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the delegates will be staying at seven hotels and will be travelling to Pragati Maidan from there which will affect the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and the airport routes from October 18 to October 21.

Here is a list of roads you should avoid in Delhi from October 18-21, 2022

Ashoka Road

Janpath

Firoz Shah Road

Barakhamba Road

Sikandra Road

Mathura Road

Bhairon Road

Subramaniam Bharti Marg

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg

Rajesh Pilot Marg

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Marg

Kamal Ataturk Marg

READ | BSF shoots down drone that entered Amritsar from Pakistan side, 2.5 kg of contraband drugs recovered

Panchsheel Marg

Shantipath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg,

Maharishi Raman Marg

Bhisma Pitamah Marg

Sardar Patel Marg,

Dhaula Kuan Flyover,

Gurgaon Road,

Mehram Nagar Tunnel,

Aerocity and T3 Approach Road

The advisory further read, "Non-essential staff members can be directed to work from home, employees can be advised to use public transport and working hours can be staggered. Individuals can cooperate by using buses and metro trains for unavoidable travel plans, postponing avoidable travel plans, and bypassing roads falling within the New Delhi district."