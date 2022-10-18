Headlines

India

BSF shoots down drone that entered Amritsar from Pakistan side, 2.5 kg of contraband drugs recovered

A senior BSF officer said that the drone (Quad-copter DJI Matrice) was spotted at 8.30 pm near Chhana village in Amritsar by BSF troops.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Border Security Forces (BSF) shot down a drone that entered India in Punjab's Amritsar sector from the Pakistan side on the International Border in the late hours of Monday.

A senior BSF officer said that the drone (Quad-copter DJI Matrice) was spotted at 8.30 pm near Chhana village in Amritsar by BSF troops on patrolling duty. They immediately opened fire and it was shot down.

READ | Over 7,000 people on Interpol radar, 2 out of 5 Russians; most Pakistanis with red notice wanted for terrorism

According to BSF officials, two packets of contraband drugs of 2.5 Kg were recovered with the drone. The central government recently shared the input from the security forces deployed at the India-Pakistan border to maintain such illegal attempts from the Pakistan side.

Of the 191 drones observed, 171 entered into Indian territory through the India-Pakistan border along the Punjab sector while 20 were seen in the Jammu sector, a document accessed by the ANI mentions. 

As per the document, the "UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) observation in Indo-Pak border was seen in Punjab and Jammu frontier with effect from January 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022".

READ | Diwali gift to UP government employees, Yogi Adityanath announces DA hike, bonus for all; details

The documents further reveal that most of these drones or UAVs managed to flee while a total of seven have been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who are deployed along the India-Pakistan border to keep a tab on such illegal activities being orchestrated by Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence.

Among seven drones shot down this year between January 1 to September 15 were observed in Punjab's Amritsar, Ferozpur and Abohar regions.

Officials in the BSF told ANI that drones are being used by Pakistan`s side to transport weapons, explosives, and narcotics across the international border in Jammu and Punjab from Pakistan.

