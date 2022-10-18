DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University first merit list for UG admissions to release today at du.ac.in, check details

File Photo

Delhi University, DU is all set to release the first merit list today - October 18, 2022. According to the schedule released by the university for the DU Admissions 2022 Phase 3, the DU UG Merit list will be released on the official website - www.du.ac.in and the CSAS portal - www.admission.uod.ac.in.

All the eligible candidates will be able to check the merit list through their DU, and CSAS login. As per the schedule released for Phase 3 of DU Admissions, the first merit list will be released today at 5 pm.

DU Merit List 2022 Date and Time

DU Merit List 2022 Date: October 18, 2022

DU Merit List 2022 Time: 5 pm

Official websites: www.du.ac.in and www.admission.uod.ac.in

Once the DU Merit List 2022 is released, candidates will be able to accept their allotted seats starting from 10 am on October 19 to 5 pm on October 21. The last date for colleges to approve online applications by candidates is set on October 22, 2022. The last date for submission of fees is October 24, 2022, at 4:59 pm.

Candidates who are not allotted a seat in DU First Merit List 2022 will have to wait for the second merit list which will be released for UG Admissions 2022 on October 30, 2022.

After the merit lists are released, the affiliated DU Colleges are also expected to release the merit lists on their official websites.