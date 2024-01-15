Delhi: Schools to reopen on January 16, timings modified due to fog; details here

Delhi schools will reopen for regular classes today, however timing will be from 9am from 16 Jan 2024 onwards, till further notice.

After an extended winter break, Delhi schools will reopen for regular classes today. However, due to the current cold wave and fog, the times of the classes have been adjusted as a precaution.

As per the orders of Delhi govt, the school timings will be from 9am tomorrow, 16 Jan 2024 onwards till further notice. On footers will reach school at 8.45 am and disperse at 1.50 pm. Bus students will disperse at 1.40 pm.

Bus students of 1st trip will reach their respective stop 45mins after the usual timings. Bus teachers will share the location in their respective bus route groups for the parents' convenience. There will be no separate 2nd trip in the morning for Nursery, Prep and Class I.But they will disperse at their usual time at 12 noon.X and XII children will disperse at 12noon as usual . On footer teachers will reach school at 8am.

With Sunday's minimum temperature dropping to 3.5 degrees Celsius—this winter's lowest—and a heavy layer of fog visible in several areas of the city, the nation's capital continued to struggle with extreme cold.

Atishi had stated in a previous tweet,"Due to the ongoing cold wave in the nation's capital, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced on January 7 that winter break would be extended until January 12. "Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 5 days due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, for students from nursery to class 5."