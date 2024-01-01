Delhi NCR starts new year with thick layer of fog, check latest IMD update

The meteorological department states that on January 1, Cold Day conditions are very likely in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh

On New Year's Day, there was a lot of fog and cold weather in Delhi and some parts of Punjab. A red alert was previously issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for January 1 in these areas.

"Fog layer over Punjab, north Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, northwest Madhya Pradesh, south Uttarkhand, Sub Himalayan West Bengal is visible in satellite picture at 06:15 am on January 1," according to the weather department.

The meteorological department states that on January 1, Cold Day conditions are very likely in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh; on January 2-4, in Haryana; and on January 1-4, in some areas of Punjab. Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have all been placed under an orange alert for January 1.

It is anticipated that many parts of Punjab will experience dense to extremely dense fog conditions until the early hours of January 2. On December 31, the weather service stated that certain areas might endure these hazy conditions for the following three days.

Additionally, the meteorological department predicted that the first week of January 2024 would see even lower temperatures in northern India, with highs of only 6 to 9 degrees Celsius. Due to lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the IMD predicted light, isolated rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh from January 1-3.