Delhi man's body found stuffed in a refrigerator

Delhi murder: Zakir lived alone in his house. His wife and children live separately.

The Delhi Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering his 50-year-old brother. They have arrested his accomplice as well. The incident took place in Delhi's Seelampur area.

The accused have been identified as Aabid Hussain, 55, and Jahid, 25. They live in the city's Wazirpur Industrial Area.

The victim Zakir's body was found in Hussain's refrigerator on Friday. Aabid and Zakir are brothers.

They barged into his house to loot cash and jewellery.

The police have recovered Rs 4 lakh cash and jewellery from them.

The murder weapon, a hammer, has also been recovered.

