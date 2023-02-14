Delhi: Girl jumps into Yamuna from Signature Bridge day after dispute with father, rescued (file photo)

Delhi: A girl jumped into the Yamuna river from the Signature Bridge in Delhi on Monday. However, she was rescued by Delhi Police and divers after a joint rescue operation which lasted for 45 minutes.

Delhi Police said that the girl had a dispute with her father about something on Monday. Due to this, she took this step today. The girl is fine and the police have handed her over to her family, ANI reported.

