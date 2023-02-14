Noida: Extraordinary work done by this society in Sector 100 for its female employees

Representational Image

A housing society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has started a new action plan for the housing society's female cleaners and female security guards. The society's residents have achieved this and for this they are widely praised. Hundreds of women who work as cleaners and security guards in Noida are extremely happy with the exceptional example that has been given for the city's other communities.

According to News 18, there is Lotus Boulevard Housing Society in Sector-100 of Noida. There are more than two and a half thousand apartments occupied by families. These apartments employ women from neighbouring areas as cleaners and security guards. Hundreds, at the very least. According to the news article, these ladies do not have access to a restroom.

Without access to restrooms, these hundreds of women were in dire straits. Immediately upon learning of this issue, the society officials set out to find a remedy. The action taken by the Homeowners' Association is really positive.

According to a media source, Abhishek Gupta, general secretary of Lotus Boulevard Society, said that bathrooms had been installed at several locations for the use of the society's cleaners and female security officers.

It's not only women who have access to gender-specific facilities; male workers also have access to restrooms designed specifically for them.