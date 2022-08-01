Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate jumps to 11.41%, highest in 6 months

Covid cases in Delhi: The national capital reported 822 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:43 PM IST

Delhi’s Covid positivity rate jumps to 11.41%, highest in 6 months
File photo

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has jumped to 11.41 per cent which is the highest in the last six months. The capital has reported 822 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department on Monday.

The national capital reported two new fatalities due to the infection. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313. A total of 7,205 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19.

Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24. The city saw more than 1,000 daily cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

Covid cases have steadily risen in the past week. Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.

READ | Monkeypox scare: Delhi sees its second case, Nigerian man with no recent travel history tests positive

It logged 1,333 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The city saw 1,245 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Imran Khan's Instagram account hacked? Former Pak PM is posting about crypto giveaways and Elon Musk
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.