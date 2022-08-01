Delhi’s Covid positivity rate jumps to 11.41%, highest in 6 months

File photo

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi has jumped to 11.41 per cent which is the highest in the last six months. The capital has reported 822 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the health department on Monday.

The national capital reported two new fatalities due to the infection. With the fresh infections, the Covid case tally in the national capital rose to 19,56,593 while the death toll stood at 26,313. A total of 7,205 tests were conducted the previous day to detect COVID-19.

Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent on January 24. The city saw more than 1,000 daily cases for five consecutive days till Sunday. It had logged 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

Covid cases have steadily risen in the past week. Delhi recorded 1,263 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 9.35 per cent.

READ | Monkeypox scare: Delhi sees its second case, Nigerian man with no recent travel history tests positive

It logged 1,333 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over a month, with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent while three more people succumbed to the viral disease.

The city saw 1,245 cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, and one fatality.

(With inputs from PTI)