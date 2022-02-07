Delhi Covid-19 curbs relaxed from today: Know what’s allowed, what’s not

Amid the current decline in daily Covid-19 cases across the city, the restrictions in Delhi have been eased by the Aam Aadmi Party government. From today onwards, several establishments and services will be made available to Delhi residents.

In the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), it was decided that the schools, colleges, and educational institutes in the national capital will be reopened from today. It has also been decided that the gyms and spas will be reopened in the city from February 7.

Before this, the Delhi government had decided to reopen the restaurants and eateries in the city for dine-in services at 50 percent capacity. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had also decided to do away with the weekend curfew in Delhi last month.

DDMA, after its most recent meeting, also decided that the night curfew in the capital will remain in place for now, though the timings have been relaxed by one hour. The revised night curfew timings in Delhi are 11 pm to 5 am.

List of Covid-19 curbs relaxed in Delhi

Schools, colleges, and educational institutes in Delhi are reopening from today in a phased manner.

Gyms and spas have been allowed to reopen in the city.

Offices in Delhi are now allowed to function at 100 percent capacity.

Schools are only being reopened for physical classes for Classes 9 to 12.

Single drivers in cars have been exempted from mandatorily wearing a mask.

Night curfew timings have been relaxed by one hour. The new timings are 11 pm to 5 am.

Teachers will not be permitted inside the schools if they are not vaccinated.

Restaurants, eateries, and food joints have been allowed to function at 50 percent seating capacity.

Wedding functions to take place with 200 people or 50 percent of the venue’s capacity.

These relaxations have been made in Delhi’s Covid-19 curbs as the number of daily cases in the city has fallen by as much as 60 percent over the last week. Delhi reports just 1,410 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, while the city was reporting nearly 30,000 daily cases last month.