Noida Police issues traffic advisory for Jan 25 ahead of PM Modi’s Bulandshahr visit; check details

Twitter
Headlines

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Unrest in JDU-RJD alliance in Bihar? Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini 'takes a dig' at Nitish after 'parivaarvad' swipe

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

‘Tabhi To Modi Ko Chunte Hai’: BJP launches campaign theme for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Viral video: Desi bride and her girl gang steal the show with epic dance to Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, watch

Akash Ambani’s Reliance Jio partners with OnePlus, announces launch of new 5G…

Health benefits of drinking hot chocolate

9 Bollywood stars who started career as background dancers

Weight loss: 10 reasons why you’re not able to lose weight

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

Oscar Nomination 2024: Oppenheimer And Barbie Lead List; Check Full List Here | 96th Academy Awards

Bihar's 'Jan Nayak' Karpoori Thakur To Be Conferred With Bharat Ratna Posthumously

IND vs ENG Test Series: Virat Kohli Opts Out From First Two Tests Against England | Breaking News

One year of Pathaan: How Shah Rukh Khan proved in 2023 that OG superstar abhi 'zinda hai', killed 'boycott Bollywood'

Fighter review: Sid Anand marries Gadar's chest-thumping nationalism with Top Gun's slick action, Hrithik Roshan shines

Meet actress who is a superstar's daughter, did only 3 films in 4 years, all were flop, still earns crores, husband is..

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Noida Police issues traffic advisory for Jan 25 ahead of PM Modi’s Bulandshahr visit; check details

The police advisory suggests that there may be changes on the Noida Expressway, Greater Noida Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway routes for a brief period.

article-main

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 24, 2024, 05:10 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Noida Police has issued an advisory regarding a route diversion on January 25. The decision to divert routes comes in light of a major event scheduled in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on the same day, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in a massive BJP rally.

As per information, Prime Minister Modi is likely to attend a significant rally in Bulandshahr on Thursday, January 25. This event will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and leaders of the party. Due to the Prime Minister's visit, the police have decided to implement route diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow in the lead-up to the event.

Advisory on Route Diversions:

The police advisory suggests that there may be changes on the Noida Expressway, Greater Noida Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway routes for a brief period. In addition to diversions, alternative routes are also recommended. According to Traffic DCP Anil Kumar Yadav, the VIP movement related to the Prime Minister's program will affect VVIP and VIP movement in the areas of DND, Chilla Border, Mahamaya, and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, including the Yamuna Expressway, for a short duration.

Routes Affected by Diversions:

  • Vehicles traveling from Chilla Border to Greater Noida via the Expressway will be diverted towards Gol Chakkar Chowk, Sector 15, from Sector 14 A Flyover.
  • Traffic from DND to Greater Noida via the Expressway will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16, from the Rajnigandha Flyover.
  • Vehicles from Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida will be diverted towards Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 37, from Mahamaya Flyover.
  • Traffic from Sector 37 to Greater Noida via the Expressway will be diverted towards Double Service Road from Gol Chakkar, Sector 44.
  • Vehicles traveling from Zero Point to Yamuna Expressway via the Expressway will be diverted towards Pari Chowk from Pari Chowk Flyover, Sector 15A.
  • Commuters coming from Agra towards Noida via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted towards Kasna, Sirsa, Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destination.
  • Traffic from Surajpur to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Pari Chowk will be diverted towards Pari Chowk, Sohna Underpass.

These routes provide alternative pathways for commuters during the period of route diversions. Ambulances and emergency vehicles will be given priority passage. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow the designated diversions for a smooth journey.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan's heartfelt note for wife Dr Mehreen Qazi goes viral

Meet Indian Air Force officer-turned-filmmaker whose new show aims to unveil 'truth of Ram Mandir and Babri Masjid saga'

Big update on Chandrayaan-3 as NASA orbiter 'pings'..., know details here

Watch: Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul share unseen wedding video on first anniversary; Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty drop wishes

Rahul Gandhi to be arrested after Lok Sabha elections: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shabana Azmi, Malaika Arora, Richa Chadha, other Bollywood celebs stun at Indian cinema celebrations

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE