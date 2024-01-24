Noida Police issues traffic advisory for Jan 25 ahead of PM Modi’s Bulandshahr visit; check details

The police advisory suggests that there may be changes on the Noida Expressway, Greater Noida Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway routes for a brief period.

The Noida Police has issued an advisory regarding a route diversion on January 25. The decision to divert routes comes in light of a major event scheduled in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on the same day, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in a massive BJP rally.

As per information, Prime Minister Modi is likely to attend a significant rally in Bulandshahr on Thursday, January 25. This event will also be attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other ministers and leaders of the party. Due to the Prime Minister's visit, the police have decided to implement route diversions to ensure smooth traffic flow in the lead-up to the event.

Advisory on Route Diversions:

The police advisory suggests that there may be changes on the Noida Expressway, Greater Noida Expressway, and Yamuna Expressway routes for a brief period. In addition to diversions, alternative routes are also recommended. According to Traffic DCP Anil Kumar Yadav, the VIP movement related to the Prime Minister's program will affect VVIP and VIP movement in the areas of DND, Chilla Border, Mahamaya, and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, including the Yamuna Expressway, for a short duration.

Routes Affected by Diversions:

Vehicles traveling from Chilla Border to Greater Noida via the Expressway will be diverted towards Gol Chakkar Chowk, Sector 15, from Sector 14 A Flyover.

Traffic from DND to Greater Noida via the Expressway will be diverted towards Rajnigandha Chowk, Sector 16, from the Rajnigandha Flyover.

Vehicles from Kalindi Kunj Border to Greater Noida will be diverted towards Mahamaya Flyover, Sector 37, from Mahamaya Flyover.

Traffic from Sector 37 to Greater Noida via the Expressway will be diverted towards Double Service Road from Gol Chakkar, Sector 44.

Vehicles traveling from Zero Point to Yamuna Expressway via the Expressway will be diverted towards Pari Chowk from Pari Chowk Flyover, Sector 15A.

Commuters coming from Agra towards Noida via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted towards Kasna, Sirsa, Eastern Peripheral Expressway to reach their destination.

Traffic from Surajpur to Noida-Greater Noida Expressway via Pari Chowk will be diverted towards Pari Chowk, Sohna Underpass.

These routes provide alternative pathways for commuters during the period of route diversions. Ambulances and emergency vehicles will be given priority passage. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow the designated diversions for a smooth journey.