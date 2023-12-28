Schools in Noida closed for next 2 days due to cold weather

Authorities are taking these steps to ensure students' safety as the freezing weather continues to affect the northern region of India.

The northern part of India, including Delhi NCR, is facing severe cold and thick fog. The fog has made it nearly impossible to see in many places. The extreme cold is making people shiver, and the icy winds are making it worse. Because of this, schools in Noida have been given a two-day break from December 29 to December 30 for students from nursery to class 12.

The District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar has ordered all schools under recognized boards like CBSE, ICSE, and the Basic Education Board to stay closed on December 29 and 30 due to the harsh weather.

Earlier, Aligarh's District Magistrate closed schools for two days due to worsening fog and cold. In Ghaziabad, schools from first to eighth grade are starting at 10 AM and end at 3 PM. And in Hapur, schools from first to twelfth grade had holidays on December 28 and 29.

These closures come after government schools had already been given holidays from January 1 to January 14. District Magistrate Manish Verma announced the Friday and Saturday holidays in Noida due to the weather. Also, Ghaziabad changed the timings for schools up to eighth grade, affecting all school boards.

Authorities are taking these steps to ensure students' safety as the freezing weather continues to affect the northern region of India.