Headlines

Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Kejriwal calls for suspension of Delhi Chief Secretary over hospital scam, hospital denies claims of Delhi government

'These things...': Hasin Jahan reacts to Payal Ghosh's marriage proposal for estranged husband Mohammed Shami

IND vs AUS ODI World Cup final: Check timings, schedule of all performances at Narendra Modi stadium tomorrow

Himachal Pradesh: Russian couple found dead, naked, with injury marks in Manikaran

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kejriwal calls for suspension of Delhi Chief Secretary over hospital scam, hospital denies claims of Delhi government

Ladakh's magnetic hill defies gravity: Cars ascend uphill without ignition

Salman Khan to quit hosting Bigg Boss? Gets upset for this shocking reason: 'Mujhe koi shauk nahi hain...'

Cricketers who were Player of the Match in ODI World Cup finals

7 tips to stay happy alone

Debutants who shined in the 2023 World Cup 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor, expresses gratitude for hosting him: 'Honoured to have..'

Tiger 3 box office collection day 6: Salman Khan's film sees major drop, collects only Rs 13 crore

Medha Shankr reacts to 12th Fail’s success, recalls her ‘restart’ moment in life: ‘I got teary-eyed when…’| Exclusive

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor'; check AQI of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad

Delhi's AQI improved overnight due to an increase in the wind speed and a change in the wind direction. Check Delhi-NCR's AQI.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 10:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi's air quality improved overnight due to an increase in the wind speed and a change in the wind direction, but it still stands in the "very poor" category, according to monitoring agencies.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at 4 pm on Friday. The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, stood at 419 on Thursday. It was 401 on Wednesday, 397 on Tuesday, 358 on Monday, 218 on Sunday, 220 on Saturday and 279 on Friday.

The relatively better air quality last weekend was attributed to rain. Air pollution levels surged in the following days due to intense firecrackers bursting on Diwali night and a resurgence in stubble burning in the neighbouring states.

These effects were compounded by unfavourable meteorological conditions, primarily calm winds and low temperatures, hindering the dispersion of pollutants.

Neighbouring Ghaziabad (274), Gurugram (346), Greater Noida (258), Noida (285) and Faridabad (328) also recorded "very poor" to "severe" air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe-plus".

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur found that vehicular emissions accounted for about 45 per cent of the capital's air pollution on Friday. This is likely to reduce to 38 per cent on Saturday.

Secondary inorganic aerosols -- particles such as sulfate and nitrate that are formed in the atmosphere due to the interaction of gases and particulate pollutants from sources like power plants, refineries and vehicles -- is the second major contributor to Delhi's foul air, accounting for 19 to 36 per cent of the air pollution in the city over the last few days.

An official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said an improvement in the wind speed from November 21 onwards might bring the air pollution levels down.

Delhi's air quality dropped over the last few days despite the city government implementing stringent measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of diesel-guzzling trucks into the national capital.

According to IQAir, a Swiss company that specialises in air-quality monitoring, Delhi was the second-most polluted city in the world on Saturday after Baghdad.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had earlier said stringent measures, including a ban on construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the national capital, under the final stage of the Centre's air pollution control plan -- the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) -- will continue until further orders.

The Delhi government set up a six-member special task force (STF) on Thursday to ensure strict implementation of the measures outlined in the GRAP in the capital. Delhi's special secretary (environment) will head the STF, whose members include senior officials from the departments of transport, traffic, revenue, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

The Village trailer: Arya fights deadly monsters to save his missing family, netizens call it ‘Indian Wrong Turn’

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor being called 'toxic' after her 'wipe off lipstick' remark: 'There are many issues...'

Meet Shweta Sharda, who will represent India at Miss Universe 2023, once competed in Dance Plus, left home at 16 to...

This rapper grew up in slums, started singing at 12, now charges Rs 25 lakh per show, owns jewellery worth crores

Viral video: Virat Kohli's heartwarming quest for Anushka Sharma steals the show during India vs NZ match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE