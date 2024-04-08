Twitter
Cricket

SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: PBKS eye major win against SRH in Mohali

Follow live score from match 23 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and PBKS here.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 09:37 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Punjab Kings are currently sixth on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the fifth position.

Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are entering this match with victories from their previous games. Punjab Kings secured a thrilling last-over win against Gujarat Titans, chasing 200 runs in Ahmedabad. This marked their second victory of the season. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated CSK at home, handing them their second loss of the season. 

In their head-to-head encounters, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have clashed 21 times in this format. Out of these matches, Punjab Kings have emerged victorious in 7 games, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 14 matches.

LIVE BLOG

  08 Apr 2024, 09:36 PM

    SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Squads

    Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

    Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nitish Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Jaydev Unadkat, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Travis Head, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Upendra Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

  08 Apr 2024, 09:35 PM

    SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2024 clash between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Mohali. Stay tuned for latest updates.

