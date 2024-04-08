SRH vs PBKS IPL 2024 Live Score: PBKS eye major win against SRH in Mohali

Follow live score from match 23 of TATA IPL 2024 between SRH and PBKS here.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off on April 9 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. Punjab Kings are currently sixth on the points table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad holds the fifth position.

Both Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are entering this match with victories from their previous games. Punjab Kings secured a thrilling last-over win against Gujarat Titans, chasing 200 runs in Ahmedabad. This marked their second victory of the season. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated CSK at home, handing them their second loss of the season.

In their head-to-head encounters, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have clashed 21 times in this format. Out of these matches, Punjab Kings have emerged victorious in 7 games, while Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 14 matches.