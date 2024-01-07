'You are a fighter...': David Warner's wife pens emotional note after he bids farewell to Test cricket

David Warner concluded his illustrious Test career with an impressive tally of 8,786 runs from 112 matches.

David Warner's wife, Candice Warner, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note following his farewell to Test cricket on Saturday, January 6, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Warner concluded his Test career on a high note as Australia achieved a 3-0 series whitewash against Pakistan. In a remarkable display, he also showcased his skills by scoring a swift half-century to help Australia successfully chase down 130 runs in the final innings of his red-ball cricket career.

The farewell celebration was truly special as David Warner had the opportunity to rejoice in the victory alongside his loved ones at his home ground in Sydney. Additionally, the officials graciously allowed fans to enter the stadium after the post-match presentations, creating an unforgettable farewell experience for Warner.

On Sunday, Candice Warner took to her Instagram account to reflect on the remarkable send-off her husband received.

"Wow what a week, what a send off and what a career. I’ve never met a person more resilient than you @davidwarner31. Time after time you got knocked down but that never stopped you from getting back up! Your road to success wasn’t always the easiest but no matter what obstacle was placed in front of you, you always found a way through it."

"You’re a fighter and a bloody tough bugger. When your back was against the wall you never once hid, never once made an excuse, or ran away, you just cracked on, worked hard, backed yourself and got the job done. RESPECT!!"

Reflecting on the transformation of David Warner since their initial encounter, Candice Warner candidly expressed:

"When I first met you, you were a cricket player but by the end of your career you were an elite athlete and still are. I was your training partner so often which meant I got a front row seat into David Warner the athlete and just how you were wired differently to others. Your work ethic was and still is second to none."

In the realm of One Day Internationals (ODIs), Warner's prowess was equally remarkable. Across 161 games, he amassed a staggering 6,932 runs, boasting an average of 45.30. This remarkable feat included an impressive tally of 22 centuries and 33 half-centuries.

While bidding farewell to the Test and ODI formats, David Warner has unequivocally expressed his unwavering desire to continue gracing the T20 cricket arena, both for Australia and various franchises across the globe.

