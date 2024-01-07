Headlines

Meet Shark Tank India 3’s richest shark, college dropout who runs company worth Rs 80,000 crore, his net worth is…

Rohit-Virat return as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is; Hardik, SKY, Gaikwad miss out

Maldives suspends three ministers over remarks against PM Modi

Good news for IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi, who is also an IAS officer, details inside

Meet Aditi Tiwari, hired for record-breaking package, not from IIT, IIM, her whopping salary is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Good news for IAS officer Tina Dabi's sister Ria Dabi, who is also an IAS officer, details inside

Kangana Ranaut calls Maldives minister 'vulgarly racist' for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit: ‘Shame on you…’

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

10 exercises to get rid of belly fat after holidays

8 yoga asanas to overcome joint pain in winter

Foreign cricketers who married Indian women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israeli Drone Attack Kills 6 Palestinians In West Bank City Of Jenin

COVID Update: India Records 756 Fresh Covid Cases, 5 Deaths In ast 24 hours

'Boycott Maldives' Trends After Maldivian MP Takes A Jibe At PM Modi's Lakshadweep Visit, Sparks Row

Kangana Ranaut calls Maldives minister 'vulgarly racist' for mocking PM Modi’s Lakshadweep visit: ‘Shame on you…’

Animal, Vanga slammed for calling Javed Akhtar's art 'false' over his criticism of film: 'Years before you were born...'

Ranbir Kapoor says Animal succeeded despite 'a section of people having an issue' with film: 'Nothing goes beyond...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit-Virat return as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is; Hardik, SKY, Gaikwad miss out

This T20I series holds significant importance as it will be India's final assignment before the T20 World Cup 2024.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 07:41 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for Team India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series is set to commence on January 11 in Mohali.

This T20I series holds significant importance as it will be India's final assignment before the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to June 29.

Unfortunately, both regular skipper Hardik Pandya and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav will be unavailable due to injuries. In light of this, the selectors have appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain for the series.

Rohit Sharma's return to T20Is after more than a year will be a notable highlight of the Afghanistan series. The talented right-handed opener has not played in the shortest format for India since the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November 2022.

Additionally, the squad includes the presence of star batter Virat Kohli, who has also been absent from T20Is since the T20 World Cup 2022.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Rohit Shetty says Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Indian Police Force has no sex scenes, vulgarity: ‘Our Indian culture...'

Ram Temple Inauguration: Lucknow Commissionerate discusses alternate routes, security arrangements ahead of Jan 22 event

Meet tribal boy who worked as delivery agent, took loan of Rs 85,000; now pursuing MBBS, but still struggling to...

Madhya Pradesh: 26 girls missing from illegal Bhopal hostel, ex-CM Chouhan urges govt for action

BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'behaving like fugitive' after AAP chief skips ED summons

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE