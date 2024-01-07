Rohit-Virat return as BCCI announces India squad for Afghanistan T20Is; Hardik, SKY, Gaikwad miss out

This T20I series holds significant importance as it will be India's final assignment before the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for Team India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series is set to commence on January 11 in Mohali.

This T20I series holds significant importance as it will be India's final assignment before the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to June 29.

Unfortunately, both regular skipper Hardik Pandya and stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav will be unavailable due to injuries. In light of this, the selectors have appointed Rohit Sharma as the captain for the series.

Rohit Sharma's return to T20Is after more than a year will be a notable highlight of the Afghanistan series. The talented right-handed opener has not played in the shortest format for India since the T20 World Cup semi-final against England in November 2022.

Additionally, the squad includes the presence of star batter Virat Kohli, who has also been absent from T20Is since the T20 World Cup 2022.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, W Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar